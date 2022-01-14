Burlington man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 21-year-old drug conspiracy

On Jan. 12, 2022, a Burlington man was sentenced to prison for his involvement in a drug conspiracy dating back to 2001.

Alphonso Edmond, Jr., age 43, was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison. There is no parole in the federal prison system. United States Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa Richard D. Westphal made the announcement Friday.

Edmond was among eight individuals from Burlington who were charged federally in November 2019, after the execution of numerous federal search warrants in Burlington, and elsewhere. Edmond was found to have been involved in a conspiracy to distribute ice methamphetamine and cocaine base (a.k.a. crack cocaine). Edmond was also found to have carried a firearm related to his drug-trafficking activities.

Others charged as a part of this case include:

Kendrick Ramon Page, who was found guilty by a jury and was sentenced to 340 months of imprisonment;

Breon Raquon Armstrong, who was found guilty by a jury and was sentenced to 210 months of imprisonment;

Tristan Kareem Davis, who was found guilty by jury and is awaiting sentencing;

Lavelle Harris, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 262 months of imprisonment;

Lamar Harris, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 210 months of imprisonment;

Frederrick Dewayne Reed, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 160 months imprisonment;

Michael Rees, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 151 months of imprisonment.

Other individuals associated with this drug trafficking organization have also been federally charged in the Southern District of Iowa, the Central District of Illinois, and the Northern District of Texas.

