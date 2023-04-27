A Burlington man has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of an unregistered firearm and cyberstalking.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Kevin Arthur Andries, age 32, was sentenced in Davenport on April 26 to 264 months in federal prison. Law enforcement officers identified Andries, age 32, after a traffic stop in September 2021 when he fled from law enforcement at speeds topping 100 miles per hour. Andries eventually crashed the vehicle into the backyard of a residence, then fled on foot and was apprehended nearby. Law enforcement officers found a backpack on the ground outside of the driver’s door of the vehicle that contained two pounds of methamphetamine. They also found a sawed-off shotgun in the trunk.

In November 2021, the Burlington Police Department investigated Andries for stalking after he appeared at the victim’s children’s bus stop and school. When police officers attempted to apprehend Andries, he drove away at a high rate of speed in a stolen vehicle. When he was apprehended and arrested, he was in possession of both methamphetamine and ammunition and a search of his residence uncovered two additional firearms.

At the same time, the Iowa City Police Department had a separate investigation into Andries for cyberstalking the same victim from May 2020 until his arrest in November 2021. Andries obtained approximately 25 TextNow phone numbers that he used to call and send text messages to the victim; at times there were hundreds of contacts within one day. Andries also used the numbers to “spoof” people or businesses known to the victim, to encourage her to answer the phone. Andries also hacked the victim’s email, social media, cell phone and bank accounts and added himself to her cell phone plan to wipe the contents of her phone remotely. Andries accessed the victim’s financial accounts to make purchases for himself and locked the victim out of all her accounts, preventing her from accessing the accounts and their contents. He combined his cyberstalking with physical stalking and showed up at the victim’s and the victim’s family’s residences. His conduct caused the victim substantial emotional distress.

Following his prison term, Andries must also serve seven years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Muscatine, Burlington and Iowa City Police Departments investigated the case.