Tristan Davis, of Burlington, was sentenced on Jan. 28, 2022, to over 23 years in prison for his involvement in a drug conspiracy dating back to 2001. He is the last of eight defendants to be sentenced after they were charged in November 2019.

Davis, 36, originally from Shreveport, La., was sentenced to 280 months in federal prison, according to a Tuesday Justice Department release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.

Davis was previously found guilty, along with Kendrick Page and Breon Armstrong, of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances, which included ice methamphetamine and cocaine base (crack cocaine), after a jury trial in July 2021. At sentencing, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey found Davis possessed a firearm related to his drug trafficking activities and maintained a house in Burlington to store, manufacture and distribute controlled substances.

At sentencing, Chief Judge Jarvey described the conspiracy as “a scourge upon Burlington and eastern Iowa.” He went on to say the conspiracy was responsible for “huge quantities of methamphetamine and other controlled substances over a very long period of time.”

Davis was one of eight individuals from Burlington who were charged federally in November 2019, after the execution of numerous federal search warrants in Burlington, and elsewhere.

Clockwise, from top left: Alphonso Edmond, Jr.; Kendrick Ramon Page; Breon Raquon Armstrong; Tristan Kareem Davis; Lavelle Harris; Lamar Harris; Frederrick Dewayne Reed; Michael Rees

Others charged, and sentenced, as a part of this drug conspiracy include:

• Kendrick Ramon Page, sentenced to 28 years and 4 months of imprisonment

• Breon Raquon Armstrong, sentenced to 17 ½ years of imprisonment

• Alphonso Edmond, sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment

• Lavelle Harris, sentenced to 21 years and 8 months of imprisonment

• Lamar Harris, sentenced to 17 ½ years of imprisonment

• Frederrick Dewayne Reed, sentenced to 13 years and 4 months imprisonment

• Michael Rees, sentenced to 12 years and 7 months of imprisonment

These charges stem from an investigation conducted by numerous federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including: the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce; Burlington Police Department; Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office; Federal Bureau of Investigation; West Central Illinois Taskforce; Quincy Police Department; Drug Enforcement Administration; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; Henry County Sheriff’s Office; Mt. Pleasant Police Department; West Burlington Police Department; Keokuk Police Department; Ft. Madison Police Department; Lee County Sheriff’s Office; Iowa City Police Department; Johnson County Sheriff’s Office; North Liberty Police Department; Coralville Police Department; Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office; Louisa County Sheriff’s Office; Washington County Sheriff’s Office; Bettendorf Police Department; Illinois State Police; Monmouth Police Department; Macomb Police Department; Galesburg Police Department; Adams County Sheriff’s Office; and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of Iowa has prioritized the prosecution of those responsible for drug and violent offenses in Southeast Iowa, to include the Burlington area, the Justice Department release said.

“The Department of Justice is committed to continue to collaborate with our state and local partners to address violent crime that threatens safety in communities like Burlington. This investigation, and others like it, demonstrates the continued resolve of our federal, state and local law enforcement officers to hold accountable those who engage in drug trafficking and the act of violence that go with it,” said U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal.

Most recently, in November 2021, eight men were federally charged with participating in a methamphetamine conspiracy after several federal search warrants were executed at Burlington residences. Those charged in November 2021 include: Clyde Stewart, Jr.; Rudolph Allen; Kendric Childs; Brian Davis, Jr.; Demetrius Goudy; Gregory Johnson; Marcus Johnson; and one other individual who remains at large.

The public is reminded that charges contain only accusations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Since 2019, 22 people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in trafficking methamphetamine in Southeast Iowa.