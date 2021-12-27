Burlington man sentenced to 70 months for felon in possession of firearm

A Burlington man was sentenced Wednesday to 70 months in prison.

Terrell Nicholas Wilson, 28, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey on December 22 to 70 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm. Wilson was on federal supervised release when the offense occurred. The sentence was ordered to be served consecutively to an 18-month sentence a supervised release violation. Wilson will be placed on three years of supervised release to follow his prison term and was ordered to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Wilson was identified by law enforcement on February 2 as the passenger in a vehicle stopped for an expired registration. Wilson ran from the scene as the vehicle stopped. On February 3, Burlington Police responded to a call about a .22 caliber pistol found in the area where Wilson had fled the day before. Wilson admitted to possessing and dropping the firearm when he fled the traffic stop. The District Court also found Wilson used the firearm the day before the traffic stop during an aggravated assault. A convicted felon out of the Illinois Circuit Court for Henderson County, Illinois, the Iowa District Court for Lee County, Iowa and the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Wilson was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The Burlington Police Department investigated the case as part of the Project Safe Neighborhood, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.