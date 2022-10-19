A Burlington man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Christopher Joseph Conrad, age 29, was sentenced on Tuesday, October 18 to 96 months in prison following his plea. According to court documents, on January 9, 2022, law enforcement officers were called to a residence in Burlington. The victim reported that Conrad was at the residence, in violation of a no contact order, in possession of a firearm and threatening the victim. When they arrived, officers found Conrad in possession of a loaded, semi-automatic handgun. Conrad had previously been convicted of assault charges against the victim and was in violation of an active no contact order at the time of the offense. Conrad has previous convictions for Domestic Abuse Assault Display or Use of a Weapon, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Robbery/Indicate Armed with Firearm.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement and the Burlington Police Department investigated the case. If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE), or the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence at 1-800-770-1650. Additional resources for victims and survivors of domestic violence can be found on the Resources page of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence website.