Burlington man sentenced to over 10 years on drug charges

Allen Julian Fields, Jr., 33, was ordered to serve 121 months in prison for possession with intent to manufacture or distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Fields will also have to serve four years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victim’s Fund following the prison term.

The sentencing stems from an incident in October 2019, when law enforcement attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Fields. Fields sped away from officers, reaching speeds of over 50 miles per hour on city streets, weaving in and out of traffic, and driving directly at officers.

Officers were able to disable the vehicle, but Fields and a passenger ran away. They were eventually caught and officers found a bag with 446.4 grams of methamphetamine. After searching Field’s cell phone, officers found messages consistent with drug trafficking.

The incident was investigated by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, West Burlington Police Department, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for Southern District of Iowa.