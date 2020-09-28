Burlington man sentenced to over 15 years for meth trafficking

Norris Davison, 39, of Burlington, was sentenced to 188 months, or just over 15 years, in prison for trafficking methamphetamine by United States District Court Judge John A. Jarvey on Friday.

After serving his prison time, Davison will have to serve a five-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Davison admitted to conspiring to deliver four kilograms of ice methamphetamine in the Burlington area.

In the past, Davison has a conviction for a felony drug offense and three felony convictions for unlawful possessing of a weapon.

The case was investigated by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, and the Burlington Police Department. It was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.