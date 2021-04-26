Burlington man sentenced to over 16 years for drug offense

On Thursday, United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Terry Lee Douglas, III, 34, of Burlington, to 200 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

In addition to the prison sentence, Douglas was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to the release from the Department of Justice, Douglas had several drug related instances in the first months of 2020. Starting in January, Douglas was caught with approximately 250 grams of ice methamphetamine in the Burlington area.

Between January and May, Douglas was involved with methamphetamine transactions on several occasions.

In May, Douglas and others went to Galesburg to get ice methamphetamine for a supplier. When they returned to Iowa, the vehicle was stopped by police and Douglas was arrested. At that time, Douglas had two ounces of ice methamphetamine in his possession.

On December 1, 2020, Douglas admitted to joining an agreement to distribute methamphetamine in the Burlington area.

The case was investigated by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Officer for the Southern District of Iowa.