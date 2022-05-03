A Burlington man, Quanathan Naiji Knox Ivery, age 33, was sentenced on Monday, April 25, 2022, to 110 months in prison for Felon in Possession of Firearms.

Ivery was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow his prison term and immediately pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a U.S. Department of Justice release.

In Spring of 2020, law enforcement investigated felons shooting firearms at an indoor shooting range in Burlington. Law enforcement observed Ivery outside of the range and determined he was a felon and was ineligible from possessing firearms. When Ivery left the range, law enforcement stopped his vehicle and located three firearms, including a rifle, and a large amount of ammunition.

Law enforcement also located a drum magazine, capable of holding 100 rounds of ammunition. Surveillance video from the range showed Ivery shooting all three of the firearms.

On Dec. 20, 2021, Ivery pleaded guilty to the charge. United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case