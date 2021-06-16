Burlington man sentenced to over 17 years for drug charges

On Friday, Lamar Harris, 37, of Burlington, was sentenced by United States Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 210 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Harris was also ordered to serve four years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to the statement from the Department of Justice, Harris has been involved in drug distribution dating back to 2011. He also has a history of violence and two prior felony drug convictions.

Harris and along with seven other defendants face federal charges in the Southern District of Iowa after a multi-year investigation which lead to several search warrants being executed in various locations, including in Burlington on November 19, 2019.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce, Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Illinois Taskforce, Quincy (Illinois) Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Mt. Pleasant Police Department, West Burlington Police Department, Keokuk Police Department, Ft. Madison Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, North Liberty Police Department, Coraville Police Department, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Bettendorf Police Department, Illinois State Police, Monmouth (Illinois) Police Department, Macomb (Illinois) Police Department, Galesburg (Illinois) Police Department, Adams County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office, and Fulton County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office.