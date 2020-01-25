Burlington man suffers gunshot wound

On Friday night around 9:20, the Burlington Police Department responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the 200 block of South 9th Street. Witnesses said a person involved in the shooting left in a car.

When the police tracked down the car a short time later, they found a 21 year old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police found multiple shell casings and bullet holes in a home around the area of South 9th and Aetna Streets.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.