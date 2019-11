Steven Mauck was found guilty of second-degree sexual abuse. Photo by Des Moines County

A man accused of raping a woman was found guilty of second-degree sexual abuse today, according to a release by Des Moines County Attorney.

Steven Andrew Mauck, 37, from Burlington, Iowa tricked a woman into entering her home and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint back in August 13.

Mauck will be sentenced on Jan. 7 2020 at 3:30 p.m. and faces a mandatory sentence of 25 years.

The ten-member jury, including eight women and two men, came to a verdict after four and a half days of trial.