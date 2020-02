Christopher Allen Hartley, 45, of Burlington, Iowa was arrested on February 12, 2020 by the Burlington Police for theft in excess of $10,000

On February 8, a theft in excess of $10,000 was reported at the Hy-Vee Grocery Store on Agency Street in Burlington, Iowa.

After an investigation by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, Christopher Allen Hartley, 45, of Burlington, was arrested on February 12.

When the police searched Hartley’s property, they found a large sum of U.S. currency.

Hartley was charged with theft and is currently being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on a $10,000 bond.