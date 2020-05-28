Burlington Police arrest man on weapons and drug charges

On May 28 just after 12pm, The Burlington Police Department investigated a shots fired call in the 1200 block of Dehner Street.

Witnesses at the scene told police that a man and a woman were seen arguing just before the shooting. Burlington Police located the couple and interviewed them.

Police then searched a house near the scene on Dehner Street where they found a gun that fit the description given by witnesses.

As a result, Ryan Mason O’Neill, 23, of Burlington, was arrested and charged with the following:

Intimidation with a dangerous weapon (Class D felony)

Possession of a firearm by a felon (Class D felony)

Going armed with intent (Class D felony)

Possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine (Serious misdemeanor)

Interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor)

O’Neill is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.

The Burlington Police are continuing to investigate the incident and additional arrests are expected.