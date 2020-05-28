1  of  5
Breaking News
Illinois: 1,527 new cases, 104 deaths All Illinois regions move to Phase 3 on Friday, businesses and activities to re-open under guidelines John Deere Classic canceled Multiple vehicle accident in Moline, 3 sent to hospital Iowa reaches 500 deaths due to COVID-19
1  of  2
Live Updates
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Burlington Police arrest man on weapons and drug charges

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Ryan Mason O'Neill, 23, of Burlington, Iowa.

Ryan Mason O’Neill, 23, of Burlington, Iowa.

On May 28 just after 12pm, The Burlington Police Department investigated a shots fired call in the 1200 block of Dehner Street.

Witnesses at the scene told police that a man and a woman were seen arguing just before the shooting. Burlington Police located the couple and interviewed them.

Police then searched a house near the scene on Dehner Street where they found a gun that fit the description given by witnesses.

As a result, Ryan Mason O’Neill, 23, of Burlington, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Intimidation with a dangerous weapon (Class D felony)
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon (Class D felony)
  • Going armed with intent (Class D felony)
  • Possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine (Serious misdemeanor)
  • Interference with official acts (simple misdemeanor)

O’Neill is being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.

The Burlington Police are continuing to investigate the incident and additional arrests are expected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss