Burlington Police Department needs your help finding suspect in weekend shooting

The Burlington Police Department responded to a call Friday, December 10 at approximately 11:41 p.m., regarding reports of multiple shots in the area of Washington Street and Argyle Court.
Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington for medical treatment, and the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged
to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or the Burlington Area Crime
Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.