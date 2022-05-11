Burlington police are investigating an assault involving a juvenile.

On May 9, 2022 at approximately 4:58 p.m., officers from the Burlington Police Department were dispatched to the area of the 300 block of Angular regarding a report of kids fighting. Further information received by DESCOM led to Burlington Fire/Ambulance crews also being dispatched for a subject with a stab wound.

Upon arrival, officers located two persons with non-life threatening injuries, who were subsequently transported to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center, according to a Wednesday release. The persons transported consisted of one adult male and one juvenile male.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the altercation remain under investigation by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and no further details are being released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.