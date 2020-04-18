1  of  5
Breaking News
Illinois just under 30,000 cases of COVID-19; Rock Island County reports 20 new cases Over 2500 COVID-19 cases in Iowa; highest single-day number of deaths Illinois schools to remain closed for rest of the year Iowa governor: ‘Schools will not reopen this school year’ Illinois to lower flags to honor victims of COVID-19
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Local 4 News at 6 Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Burlington Police investigate shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Burlington Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday night around 10:45.

There was a report of multiple shots in the 2200 block of Flint Hills Drive in Burlington. When police arrived on the scene, they were told someone had sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington by car. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police are reviewing video surveillance footage from the area as they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss