Burlington Police investigate shooting

The Burlington Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Friday night around 10:45.

There was a report of multiple shots in the 2200 block of Flint Hills Drive in Burlington. When police arrived on the scene, they were told someone had sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington by car. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police are reviewing video surveillance footage from the area as they continue their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.