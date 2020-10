On Tuesday just before 10 p.m., Burlington Police responded to multiple reports of gun shots in the area of Smith and South Marshall Street.

At the scene, officers found evidence of shots fired.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The incident is still being investigated by the Burlington Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or the Burlington Area Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.