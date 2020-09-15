Burlington Police make arrest after two shots fired incidents

Burlington Police made an arrest in two related shots fired incidents that occurred on Monday.

Around 4:15 p.m., there was a report of multiple shots being fired in the area of 2300 block of Washington Street in Burlington. When police arrived, they found evidence of a shooting and started an investigation.

Then around 6:15 p.m., while police were still at the Washington Street location, they got a report of another shooting in the 600 block of South 7th Street.

After investigating the second scene, police found the two shootings were connected and a suspect was identified.

Police located and arrested the suspect, Eric Dewayne Coleman, Jr., 28, of Burlington, at a home in the 600 block of South 4th Street.

Coleman is being charged with the following:

  • Intimidation with a dangerous weapon
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Going armed with intent
  • Aggravated assault with a firearm

Coleman is being held in the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.

There were no reported injuries at either of the shootings.

