Burlington Police make arrest in forgery investigation

Kathy Dawn Conrad, 33, of West Burlington Iowa was arrested for forgery by the Burlington Police Department on January 16, 2020.

During the past couple of weeks, the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has been investigating several check forgeries in the Burlington and West Burlington area.

On Thursday, January 16, the Burlington Police Department along with the West Burlington Police Department and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s office, conducted a search warrant on a home in West Burlington.

During the search, officers arrested Kathy Conrad, 33, of West Burlington. She is being charged with seven Des Moines County warrants for forgery/counterfeiting.

The Burlington Police are continuing their investigation into the forgeries and additional arrests are expected.