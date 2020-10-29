Burlington Police make arrest in investigations into stolen vehicles

The Burlington Police Department have been investigating several reports of stolen vehicle over the past few weeks.

The investigations have lead to the identification of several persons of interest.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested and charged a juvenile with second degree theft and carrying weapons based on the investigations.

The juvenile is being held in the Southern Iowa Area Juvenile Detention Center in Montrose pending a court appearance.

The Burlington Police are continuing the investigation and additional arrests are expected.

