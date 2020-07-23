Burlington Police need help locating missing man

The Burlington Police are asking for help locating Troy L. Daugherty who was reported missing on July 14, 2020.

The Burlington Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Troy L. Daugherty, 50, who was reported missing on July 14.

Daugherty was last seen that morning in the area of the 900 block of South 7th Street in Burlington wearing an unknown colored shirt and blue jeans. He walks with a limp and has diminished cognitive abilities.

Family members informed police that Daugherty is in need of ongoing physical and medical care. It is believed he does not have access to transportation and as a result may be fatigued and seeking a place to rest.

Daugherty has been known to frequent locations in Cedar Rapids and Burlington and neighbors say he didn’t indicate that he would be traveling anywhere else. It is unlike him to leave for extended periods of time.

Based on his physical and cognitive limitations, officials are concerned for Daugherty’s welfare.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Daugherty, please call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8366, Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835, or DESCOM at (319) 671-7001.