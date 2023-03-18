Burlington Police have recovered the body of a missing boater from the Mississippi River, according to a Facebook news release.

About 2:11 a.m. Friday, Burlington Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the north boat ramps. Officers located an unattended truck and boat trailer. A subsequent search of the area revealed an unoccupied boat north of the BNSF bridge on the Illinois side, the release says.

According to the release, authorities began searching the area between the north boat ramp and the BNSF bridge. About 2:30 p.m., “a deceased male was recovered from the Mississippi River.”

“The facts and circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The name of the individual is not being released at this time,” the release says. “The Burlington Police Department wishes to thank all the agencies that responded to assist.”

No additional details were released Friday.