Burlington Police responded to two shootings over the weekend, March 19 and 20.

On March 19, 2022 at approximately 10:53 p.m., officers from the Burlington Police Department were dispatched to the area of the 100 block of N. Plane regarding reports of shots fired, according to a Monday release. Upon arrival, officers located 9 spent shell casings at this location. No injured persons and/or property damage were located nor reported near the scene.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the shots fired are being investigated by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

On Sunday, March 20, 2022 at approximately 7:25 p.m., officers from the Burlington Police Department were dispatched to the area of 10th Street and Spruce Street regarding several reports of shots fired, according to a Monday release.

Upon arrival, officers located 11 spent shell casings in the 700 block of South 10th Street. No victims, projectiles and/or damage were located at the scene, police said.

The facts and circumstances surrounding the shots fired are being investigated by the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Problem Oriented Policing Unit (POPU).

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at 319-753-6835.