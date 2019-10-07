Burlington preparing for Mississippi River to crest Monday

BURLINGTON, IOWA — The Mississippi River is forecast to crest on Monday at 17.8 feet in Burlington which is just below major flood stage.

Crews in Burlington are making a flood barrier to prevent the river from spilling into the parking lots downtown along the riverfront.

One official with Burlington Public works explains how frustrating this has been for his department battling against the Mississippi River.

“It does get pretty frustrating,” Chris Clements, operational manager of Public Works, said.

“You kind of do the same work over and over and over again. And when the flood recedes, you clean it up then you have to put it all back up again. The guys would rather be out doing work that would help the city fixing the roads and sewers rather than doing something that we’re going to tear back down again in three months or two months or whenever the water recedes.”



As of last Thursday, there are not any street closures in downtown Burlington along the riverfront. However, if this river crests higher than what’s forecast, that can surely change.