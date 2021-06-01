Burlington man sentenced for firearm charges

On Thursday, Kevin Cortez Garrett, 39, of Burlington, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 34 months in prison for felon in possession of firearms.

Garrett was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to court records, on two occasions in April 2020, Garrett was seen on surveillance video in a shooting range in Burlington with five firearms and a large amount of ammunition. He took three out of his waistband and one from his coat pocket.

Four of the firearms were purchased by someone else for Garrett.

Garrett was a convicted felon out of Cook County and was not permitted to possess firearms.

The case was investigated by the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.