The Burlington STEM Foundation, a non-profit organization, has purchased the Craftsman Press Building, 203 N. 3rd St., according to a news release. The transfer of ownership will take place over the summer.

Craftsman Press has new owners that will work with Russ Kuhlemeier during the transition.

The printing company will continue operation in the building until the new owners find another location and the board of directors of the STEM Foundation is ready to begin construction.

The building was established in 1908 by Schramm and Schmieg, selling dry goods, the release says. The German immigrants John Siegman Schramm and his brother-in-law Frederick Schmieg also co-founded the German-American Bank that became the National Bank of Burlington.

The STEM Foundation is in the process of obtaining the funding and working toward a construction plan for the new opportunity for downtown, the release says. While the building will not be open for a few years, upon completion, school-age children can experience three floors of hands-on activities, the release says.

The release says the STEM/STEAM based model is the foundation for learning about Science, Technology, Engineering, visual and performing Arts and Mathematics.