Burlington woman sentenced to over 10 years in prison for drug offense

A Burlington woman was sentenced Wednesday to more than 10 years in prison for drug offenses.

United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey sentenced Pamela Sue Hester, 59, to 130

months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced Thursday.

Hester was ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime

Victims’ Fund after her prison term.

Police began to investigate Hester in 2018 when they learned she was a distributor of methamphetamine in the Burlington area. In February of 2019, Hester was arrested on a warrant and law enforcement found 58 grams of methamphetamine and $764 that was commingled with proceeds for drug trafficking in her possession. During a search of Hester’s home on the same day, law enforcement found 217 grams of methamphetamine, $2,000 cash, drug packaging material, and a digital scale.

Hester admitted to possessing the materials and drugs with the intent to distribute and deliver it to others.

This matter was investigated by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.