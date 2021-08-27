Burlington woman sentenced to prison for false statements during gun purchases

A 26-year-old Burlington woman was sentenced by U. S. District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 15 months in prison for false statements during gun purchases.

Anita Sheree Bostic was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after her prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund, according to a news release from the Assistant U. S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Iowa.

According to court documents, on April 8 and 9, 2020 Bostic went to Farm King in Burlington with her then-boyfriend, Kevin Garrett, a convicted felon. Bostic bought a gun on each date. For each purchase, Bostic filled out a form that said she was the buyer, the release says.

“This was false, as Bostic intended to transfer the firearms to Garrett,” the release says. “Those false statements were intended to deceive the firearm dealer, who would not

have sold the firearms to Garrett, a convicted felon.”

Bostic made similar purchases from other gun stores on March 28, 2020, and April 17, 2020. Bostic’s cell phone contained text messages between Bostic and Garrett in which they discussed firearms, accessories, prices, and Garrett directed Bostic to make certain purchases on his behalf. Bostic transferred five firearms to Garrett, as well as several other firearms to other convicted felons, the release says.

On April 25, 2021, Bostic pleaded guilty.

Acting U. S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, which is part of Project Safe Neighborhood, a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime.