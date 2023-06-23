The Kewanee Fire Department has issued a ban on open burning and fireworks, effective immediately.

Due to drought conditions, the ban for the City of Kewanee includes the following:

Backyard fire pits

Landscape burning, normally allowed on Wednesdays and Saturdays

All fireworks, including items like smoke bombs and sparklers

According to a release, the ban will be in effect until lifted by the fire department.

This ban will be enforced by the Kewanee Fire and Police Departments. Violators will be fined in accordance with existing City of Kewanee ordinances. Residents can call the fire department at (309) 852-2115 with any questions.