A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs.

Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.

This means no open burning of any kind. Grilling still is allowed under this ban.

Elevated fire conditions are present with low relative humidity, gusty winds, and dried vegetation. Crop, brush and grass fires are capable of spreading quickly.

Because of extremely dry conditions, the ban is implemented until further notice.