The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with the local fire chiefs and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, has determined that open burning constitutes a danger to life and property in Scott County, according to a news release.

A burn ban is in effect for all of Scott County. Current conditions and concerns include dry weather conditions, low relative humidity, and dried vegetation, the release says.

The burn ban will be in effect until further notice. “When the conditions improve allowing for a lift of the burn ban, further notification will be sent,” according to the release. Notifications will be distributed by press release, social media and through Scott County’s Alert Iowa “Countywide | Burn Ban” opt-in messaging list.

