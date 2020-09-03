Burn ban in effect for Scott County

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, along with local fire chiefs and state fire marshals, has determined that open burning constitutes a danger to life & property for Scott County.

Current conditions and concerns include a lack of ground moisture, usual vegetative debris at this time of the year and increased vegetative debris from the derecho storm.

“In pursuant to Iowa Code 100.40(1) (1995), a Burn Ban is in effect as of 09/03/2020 at 12
p.m. for all of Scott County, Iowa,” Scott County Emergency Management said in a news release.

The burn ban will be lifted once the danger to life & property has been changed.

The National Weather Service has predictions for rain starting later this weekend and continue
through next week.

