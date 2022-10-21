The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with local Fire Chiefs

and the State Fire Marshal’s Office, has determined that open burning constitutes a danger to

life and property in Scott County, and a burn ban is now in effect for the entire county.

Per the National Weather Service, Scott County is under an Elevated Fire Danger due to

our dry weather conditions, gusty winds, low relative humidity, and the dried vegetation

in agricultural areas, according to a Friday release.

The burn ban will be in effect until further notice. When the conditions improve allowing for a

lift of the burn ban, further notification will be sent. Notifications will be distributed by press

release, social media and through Scott County’s Alert Iowa “Countywide Burn Ban” opt-in

messaging list.

