Burn ban issued for Scott County

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency has issued a burn ban for all of Scott County until further notice.

The burn ban, which went into effect Monday at 8 a.m., was put in place because it was determined by the Scott County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with local Fire Chiefs and the State Fire Marshals Office, that open burning constitutes a danger to life and property in the county.

The National Weather Service has predicted high winds for Monday and Tuesday. Once the danger has been changed, the burn ban will be lifted.

