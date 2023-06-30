A burn ban for Scott County has been lifted.

According to a release:

The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with the local Fire Chiefs

and the State Fire Marshalls Office, has determined that the danger to life and property in

Scott County, Iowa, has been reduced enough to remove the Countywide Burn Ban.

In pursuant to Iowa Code 100.40(1) (1995), Scott County’s Burn Ban has been lifted effective

06/30/2023 at 08:00 a.m. for all of Scott County, Iowa.

Scott County Emergency Management Agency