A burn ban for Scott County has been lifted.
According to a release:
The Scott County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with the local Fire Chiefs
and the State Fire Marshalls Office, has determined that the danger to life and property in
Scott County, Iowa, has been reduced enough to remove the Countywide Burn Ban.
In pursuant to Iowa Code 100.40(1) (1995), Scott County’s Burn Ban has been lifted effectiveScott County Emergency Management Agency
06/30/2023 at 08:00 a.m. for all of Scott County, Iowa.
Residents are reminded to use caution and follow all recommended safety procedures when
conducting a controlled burn.
For more information, click here.