Residents of upper Rock Island County are no longer under a burn ban, according to an email from three area fire chiefs.

The email from Chief Chuck Smalley of the Cordova Fire Protection District, Chief Don Carey of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District and Chief Tony Decap of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District says that as of today, the open burn ban is lifted until further notice. The chiefs note that they are monitoring weather and drought conditions and can reinstate the ban if needed.