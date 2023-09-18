Thanks to recent rain in the area, burn bans are lifted in three area communities.

According to an email from Chief Chuck Smalley from the Cordova Fire Protection District, the Open Burn Ban is being lifted as of today for the following districts:

Cordova Fire Protection District

Hillsdale Fire Protection District

Rapids City/Port Byron Fire Protection District

For more information, call the Cordova Fire District at (309) 654-2371, the Hillsdale Fire Protection District at (309) 658-2515 or the Rapids City/Port Byron Fire Protection District at (309) 523-2511.

.