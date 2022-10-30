While other counties have lifted burn bans, the Scott County Emergency Management Agency reminds the public that a burn ban is still in effect for Scott County, Iowa. Along with local fire chiefs, they have determined that open burning constitutes a danger to life and property in the county. Pursuant to Iowa Code 100.40(1), a Burn Ban is in effect as of October 21, 2022 at 9 a.m. for all of Scott County, Iowa.

The burn ban is in effect until further notice. When conditions improve enough for the ban to be lifted, they will notify the public via the media, social media and through Scott County’s Alert Iowa “Countywide | Burn Ban” opt-in messaging list.

For more information on the State of Iowa Fire Marshal’s burn ban, click here.

To see the National Weather Service’s drought monitor graphics, click here.

To learn more about Iowa Code 100.40 on burn bans, click here.