Burning lawn mower on porch leads to Davenport man arrested for arson

On Thursday, Davenport Police arrested and charged Zachariah Arrington, 36, of Davenport, with first degree arson with an incident on May 27, 2021.

On that date, around 11:15 p.m., the Davenport Police Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of West 17th Street.

When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from a back porch. Police, already on the scene, had removed a burning lawn mower from the porch that was quickly extinguished.

Smoke and fire damage was limited to the back porch of the home. No injuries were reported from the incident.

A preliminary investigation determined the fire was intentionally set, for which Arrington was eventually charged.