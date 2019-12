Davenport Police responded to the intersection of W. 2nd and Ripley Streets for a collision between a bus and a car just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Local 4’s Chase Davis was first on the scene to report the incident.

HAPPENING NOW: @Local4NewsWHBF is on the scene of a bus vs car accident on Ripley/W Second St in Davenport pic.twitter.com/IDV0rAJyOR — Chase Davis WHBF (@ChaseDavisNews) December 23, 2019

