Bus driver fired following Mexican flag incident

The bus driver who told a Rock Island high school soccer player he couldn’t bring his Mexican flag on the bus has been fired. The President of Tri-State Travel, Andrew Hillard, confirmed today his company has cut ties with the driver.

Last week, the driver told a boy’s soccer player celebrating Mexican Independence Day to go back to his country and that he could not come on the bus with his flag.

Hillard says that along with firing that driver, he will be writing a formal apology letter to the soccer team this week.