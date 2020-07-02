CitiBus service will remain free as COVID-19 cases increase

Davenport CitiBus announced Thursday that fares will not be collected until further notice due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases locally. This move comes as a result of CDC recommendations to practice social distancing.

The following protective measures will remain in place on Davenport CitiBus until further notice.

Fares will not be collected to eliminate contact points.

The maximum number of passengers on a bus is limited to one person per row per side. That is

approximately 12 to 14 people on the bus at one time.

Sunday service remains suspended for additional bus cleaning to help reduce the spread of

COVID-19.

The Ground Transportation Center will remain closed. Davenport CitiBus Riders will need to

continue using the 2nd St location for bus connections.

“Preventing the spread of COVID-19 is a team effort,” said John Powell, CitiBus Manager. “For the health and safety of our employees and riders, we ask all passengers to do their part by following CDC guidelines, such as washing hands regularly and staying home when sick.”