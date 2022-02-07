Quad-City Illinois farmers are helping feed area families through Bushels for Hunger.

In its twelfth year, contributions to the Bushels for Hunger program will rise to over $277,000 with this year’s $22,515 addition. The total number of donated meals to date to the River Bend Food Bank is now 1,385,600. Mercer County farmer and Illinois Farm Bureau District 3 Director Jeff Kirwan presented the donation to Mike Miller, President and CEO of the River Bend Food Bank.

The Illinois Farm Bureau presented a check for $22,515 to the River Bend Food Bank via the Bushels for Hunger program (photo by Bryan Bobb)

“I continue to be amazed at the heart of the farming community, Miller said. “In spite of all the supply chain challenges of the past year, farmers have still set aside a significant portion of their harvest to help those even less fortunate. On their behalf, we are very thankful to Illinois Farm Bureau and those who donated.”

The Bushels for Hunger is a joint program by the following Illinois County Farm Bureaus and are grain elevators and ethanol plants:

Henry County

Mercer County

Rock Island County

Atkinson Grain

Big River Resources

Cargill

CHS

Consolidated Grain & Barge Co.

Gavilon

Gold Star FS

Hillsdale Elevator

River Valley Cooperative

Rumbold & Kuhn

For more information on the program, click here.