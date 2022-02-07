Quad-City Illinois farmers are helping feed area families through Bushels for Hunger.
In its twelfth year, contributions to the Bushels for Hunger program will rise to over $277,000 with this year’s $22,515 addition. The total number of donated meals to date to the River Bend Food Bank is now 1,385,600. Mercer County farmer and Illinois Farm Bureau District 3 Director Jeff Kirwan presented the donation to Mike Miller, President and CEO of the River Bend Food Bank.
“I continue to be amazed at the heart of the farming community, Miller said. “In spite of all the supply chain challenges of the past year, farmers have still set aside a significant portion of their harvest to help those even less fortunate. On their behalf, we are very thankful to Illinois Farm Bureau and those who donated.”
The Bushels for Hunger is a joint program by the following Illinois County Farm Bureaus and are grain elevators and ethanol plants:
- Henry County
- Mercer County
- Rock Island County
- Atkinson Grain
- Big River Resources
- Cargill
- CHS
- Consolidated Grain & Barge Co.
- Gavilon
- Gold Star FS
- Hillsdale Elevator
- River Valley Cooperative
- Rumbold & Kuhn
For more information on the program, click here.