A solid waste transfer facility proposed for Moline is drawing some concerns from a business in the community.

Managers with Group O in Milan worry about the issues a $15 million solid-waste transfer operation could bring to the surrounding area.

The Rock Island County Waste Management Agency board passed a resolution in April opposing the waste transfer station. Board members say the county doesn’t need it because there already are two landfills.

Kevin Kotecki, CEO of Group O, says it could scare away business.

“No one is going to willingly put a new building next to a trash facility when they can go down Andalusia Road and build it there next to a trash facility,” he said. “So by embracing this project they stand to lose millions of dollars from future property taxes if we were able to fill this development with other businesses.”