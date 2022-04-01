At the Feb. 21 Galesburg City Council meeting, four new business incentive programs were created. Next week, three of the four programs will begin accepting applications.

The programs leverage federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and aim to encourage minority and women-owned businesses, businesses located on the south side of Galesburg, and urban agriculture, a news release says.

The three programs launching on Monday are the Southside Occupancy Assistance Program, Minority Business Collateral Assistance Program, and the Minority Business Startup Assistance Program. The Galesburg Urban Ag Pilot Program was also created in February and is anticipated to launch in the near future.

Mayor Schwartzman is excited for these new economic development tools, and said “Our city will benefit greatly from this significant three-year monetary investment, made possible with ARPA funds. Our city’s ‘boat’ rises when all parts of the city and all its members rise.”

The programs launching on Monday are open to minority- and women-owned start-ups, as well as businesses looking to rent or buy commercial real estate on the south side of Galesburg, the release says. Specific details and applications for each program can be found on the City’s website.

The programs represent a collaborative effort between the City of Galesburg and the Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development (KCAP) to strategically provide business assistance that complements existing resources and focuses on under-served populations and geographic locations, the release says. The Galesburg City Council will consider and approve each request individually. Funding for all four new programs combined is capped at $250,000 per year for the next three years.

An overview of each program, including the qualification criteria, and potential assistance available is on the City’s website. Interested applicants with questions after reviewing the program materials, should contact KCAP at 309-343-1194, the release says.