Blake and Trent Benedict have been working hard for the past three years on starting Reserve Artisan Ales, which lets you pour your own drinks straight from the tap.

“The process is, when you come in, we take your ID and credit card … and then you get your card that allows you to go get whatever beer you want … and then, at the end, you check out, and you only pay for how much you actually poured,” said Trent.

This new family-friendly location has something for everyone to enjoy.

“We have a lot of local and regional beer on tap right now. Of course, our three as well,” said Blake. “We have some craft sodas and wine on tap, so we have a variety of things for people to enjoy.”

The brothers wanted to bring something different to Galesburg and offer a new brewing experience to the Quad Cites area.

“We had been to multiple pour-your-own experiences in Peoria and Kansas City and stuff, and we decided that we wanted to bring that to Galesburg,” said Trent.

Ahead of its grand opening, the business is already getting a nice buzz from people like Matt Pogue, who says he’s glad to know there’s something new in Galesburg.

“It’s very exciting, you know … as you can see .. the bus is unique. It’s a unique venue,” said Pogue. “The venue side of it is going to be a great opportunity for Galesburg for hosting events and things.”

Reserve Artisan Ales offers more than just drinks.

“We started with the event space, and the taproom side, and then decided we were going to put a brewery in as well, and so that’s how we kind of got to the point we’re at now.”

