Starting Monday, Illinois is lifting its indoor mask mandate.

After being reinstated in August 2021, people will no longer be required to wear masks indoors now.

However, business owners will still have the option of asking customers where they will and will not need to wear masks.

Local 4 News spoke with Danny Lim, owner of Lim’s Ice Cream in Galesburg, who gave his thoughts on the mandate being lifted.

“My employees and I will still wear our masks. We do encourage people to still wear their masks, if you’d like. At the moment, we will still have no indoor dining. There’s a reason for it,” said Lim. “When it gets warmer, I’ll have benches out, so that way, at least people can sit outside when it’s warmer.”

Mask requirements will continue in hospitals, jails, public transportation and airports across the state.