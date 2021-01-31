Business, service groups partner to help food-insecure residents

VNA Community Services & KCCDD (Knowledge, Creativity, Caring, Development, Dedication) are teaming up with YEMM Auto Group of Galesburg, to help bring some visibility and community funding to food-insecure seniors and persons who are differently abled across Knox County.

KCCDD recipients will helping by making Valentines for seniors in need, a news release says. The Valentines be displayed at YEMM Auto Group in Galesburg.

“Donation Hearts” will be available for donors at YEMM.

It costs about $1500 per year to provide food to a single senior, and there are more than 200 food-insecure seniors within Knox County.

“The VNA is in need of support from our community to assist food insecure seniors of Knox County, and YEMM is ready to help,” Sara Yemm said in a news release. “For every client we serve at our GM & Chrysler Service Departments in February, YEMM will make a donation toward a meal for a local senior. We encourage others to join us in this crucial mission.”

VNA Community Services strives to improve the quality of life for seniors across Knox County with home delivered meals and other social services.

To volunteer, donate, or for more information, call the VNA at 309-342-1152.