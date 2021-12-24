Businesses benefit from a not-so-white Christmas

There’s bad news for people in the Quad Cities dreaming of a white Christmas.

Instead, the holiday is shaping up to be warm and wet.

Some people are happy about the milder weather conditions, including business owners in LeClaire.

Paul Richardel, co-owner of LeClaire Nutrition, says the nice weather brought more business into his store.

“Warmer than what we’ve had, and I’ll tell you, we’ve had quite a bit of foot traffic come through,” said Richardel. “We’ve had a lot of people walking the streets where they might not have been walking the streets in years past because it was snowy and icy, but we’ve seen a lot of people moving through the community and shopping local. For the last week and a half, it’s been really steady for us.”

It was a warm enough Christmas scene Friday for people to go golfing.

Quite a crowd was spotted at a golf course in Des Moines, which included a man from the Quad Cities.

“This is definitely a much warmer December, you can tell,” said the man. “We’re from the Quad Cities and came here for Christmas.”

Another man, who usually goes golfing with a team, decided to putt solo for Christmas Eve.

“I got a team that kind of goes together with us,” said the man. “We play foursomes, but Christmas Eve, they were all busy, so I said, ‘Well, I’m still going to go golfing on Christmas Eve.'”

Managers of the golf course didn’t plan to be open Friday, but they made the decision to let golfers tee it up after seeing the forecast and the conditions.